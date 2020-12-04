E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Appeal for slow cookers to tackle ‘heating or eating’ dilemma

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 December 2020

Ann Osborn, chief executive of the Rural Coffee Caravan, with some of the donated slow cookers Picture: RURAL COFFEE CARAVAN

Ann Osborn, chief executive of the Rural Coffee Caravan, with some of the donated slow cookers Picture: RURAL COFFEE CARAVAN

A Suffolk charity has collected a haul of slow cookers as part of its campaign to tackle food poverty amid the coronavirus crisis.

Ann Osborn, chief executive of the Rural Coffee Caravan, which supports isolated communities, said many families are facing an “eating or heating” dilemma - with the financial fallout from the pandemic exacerbating the issue.

The charity has now launched its ‘Cooking with Kindness’ fundraising campaign and appealed to the Suffolk community to either donate affordable slow cookers or make a donation.

The scheme has raised more than £3,000 so far on its Localgiving page and seen dozens of slow cookers donated.

Mrs Osborn said the cookers and money will be handed to families directly or to community organisations, such as foodbanks.

She added: “This is a big and growing problem across the county and we are working directly with families who are facing a very real choice between heating or eating.

“We feel the problems are only going to get worse so we started an appeal for slow cookers as these are affordable and can provide a tasty and nourishing meal while using inexpensive ingredients and at the price of running a lightbulb. “We plan to work closely with the likes of the FIND foodbank in Ipswich and Reach Haverhill as they will know what families will need the most support.

“So many people across the county have seen their situation dramatically and suddenly change because of the pandemic.

“This is a simple fundraising appeal but one that can really make a difference to so many.”

