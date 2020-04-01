Rural Coffee Caravan win public vote to earn £7,000 donation

Three Suffolk charities are set to share £10,000 in donations following a public vote.

Members of the public were asked to choose their favourite charity from a shortlist of five from across the county.

The campaign, run by Hopkins Homes, received almost 2,500 votes.

The winner was the Rural Coffee Caravan, which challenges rural isolation with projects across the county, which will now receive the top donation of £7,000.

They were followed in second place by the Ipswich based FIND (Families in Need) and Just42; which will receive £2,000 and £1,000 respectively.

The final two charities, Gatehouse and EPIC Dad will also receive £250 each.

Ann Osborn C.E.O. of The Rural Coffee Caravan said: “Even in normal times, rural residents can feel cut off from the community, particularly if they have limited access to public transport or live in a village that has lost its pub or shop. As the UK adopts measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, loneliness will become an even greater danger to the many elderly residents who are facing a prolonged period of isolation.

“The money from the vote will support us as we work with the communities we visit, and the groups and businesses involved in the Meet up Monday initiative; helping to ensure support networks are in place and accessible to those who might be ill, concerned or otherwise struggling.”

“I am so grateful to everyone who voted for us, the money will be used to ensure we can reach out to as many elderly residents as possible and it will make a very tangible difference to the lives of vulnerable people in our communities over the coming months.”

The vote is part of the £500,000 Hopkins Charitable Fund launched in 2017.

Joshua Hopkins, of the Hopkins Charitable Fund said: “We had a fantastic response, receiving the highest total we’ve ever had for one of the charity votes – demonstrating how much people across Suffolk want to help and support those in need.

“I’ve had the pleasure of visiting some of the Rural Coffee Caravan’s events and I know first hand how much those who attend the events appreciate and value the social contact and the help on offer.”