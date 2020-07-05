E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former nightclub with plans for 21 flats on market for £700,000

PUBLISHED: 19:05 05 July 2020

The former Rush Nightclub in Haverhill is up for sale for £700,000 with planning consent to build 21 flats. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The former Rush Nightclub in Haverhill is up for sale for £700,000 with planning consent to build 21 flats. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A former nightclub is up for sale with permission for 21 apartments in place.

The building, which used to house Rush Nightclub in Haverhill, has been put up for sale for £700,000.

A series of planning applications have been submitted for the building with plans to replace tho space with 21 new apartments.

These include one studio flat, 11 one bed flats, seven two bed flats and two three bed flats.

You may also want to watch:

The distinctive three-storey building located in High Street is above the former Argos store.

The bottom floor space, which is still earmarked for retail usage, is not up for sale, however the two floors above are included in the price.

The upper floors are currently vacant but have most recently been used as a nightclub.

If the plans are completed £41,252 would need to be paid to the community as part of section 106 agreements

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Inmates treat jail like holiday camp’ – ex-prisoner’s claims on life at open prison

A former inmate has spoken out over security and drugs issues at Hollesley Bay, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront

A McLaren on display at the supercar meet in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

How campsites in Suffolk will look after receiving green light to reopen

Guy and Maria Hindley reopened The Croft Campsite on Super Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN