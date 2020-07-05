Former nightclub with plans for 21 flats on market for £700,000
PUBLISHED: 19:05 05 July 2020
A former nightclub is up for sale with permission for 21 apartments in place.
The building, which used to house Rush Nightclub in Haverhill, has been put up for sale for £700,000.
A series of planning applications have been submitted for the building with plans to replace tho space with 21 new apartments.
These include one studio flat, 11 one bed flats, seven two bed flats and two three bed flats.
The distinctive three-storey building located in High Street is above the former Argos store.
The bottom floor space, which is still earmarked for retail usage, is not up for sale, however the two floors above are included in the price.
The upper floors are currently vacant but have most recently been used as a nightclub.
If the plans are completed £41,252 would need to be paid to the community as part of section 106 agreements
