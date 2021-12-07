Russell Watson performance in Suffolk village postponed

Russell Watson has postponed his performance at Lavenham Church after becoming unwell - Credit: PA

Russell Watson's concert in Lavenham has been postponed after the singer became unwell.

The classical, singer, who also appeared in the twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity, was due to perform at Lavenham Church on Friday, December 10.

However, organisers have now said the performance has been postponed until Wednesday, December January 2022 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for OEP Live! who organise the event said: "Existing tickets remain valid and you need do nothing further.

"We profoundly appreciate and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause which is of course unavoidable."