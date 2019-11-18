E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stars shine at Lavenham Literary Festival

PUBLISHED: 19:30 18 November 2019

Hannah Beckerman and Ruth Jones Picture: HEATHER CRAIK

Hannah Beckerman and Ruth Jones Picture: HEATHER CRAIK

Heather Craik

Ruth Jones, Pam Ayres and Ian McEwan helped turn Lavenham Literary Festival into a best-seller.

Neil Clayton, left, with Ian McEwan and Susan Burton, director of Lavenham Literary Festival Picture: HEATHER CRAIKNeil Clayton, left, with Ian McEwan and Susan Burton, director of Lavenham Literary Festival Picture: HEATHER CRAIK

Delighted organisers said the three-day weekend festival had been a huge success with many of the events completely sold out.

It started on Friday with Ruth Jones, creator and star of Gavin and Stacey, in conversation with fellow author Hannah Beckerman in a literary dinner at The Swan Hotel.

She spoke about her debut novel Never Greener and also about the forthcoming Gavin and Stacey TV Christmas special.

You may also want to watch:

Another highlight of the weekend was a conversation between author Ian McEwan and his former English teacher Neil Clayton.

Ian was a pupil at Woolverston School in Ipswich where Neil inspired him with a love of English and encouraged his career as one of the country's leading authors.

Other familiar names at the Festival included the country's favourite poet Pam

Ayres, who entertained an audience at the village hall with her poems ranging from the current gastro fashion of serving food on slates to looking after one's teeth.

Festival spokesman Widget Finn said: "We're delighted, the festival has been a huge success this year.

"The whole aim is to make Lavenham a centre for literary festivals, we want to get people reading and you do that by getting the best writers to come and talk about their work."

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three vehicle collision closes the A12

The A12 was closed at the Seven Hills roundabout where the three vehicle crash happened. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting boy

Johannes Schreuder was jailed for five years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for sexually assaulting a boy Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See amazing cruise ship canal journey video

The Fred. Olsen Lines cruise ship Braemar became the first cruse ship to traverse the Corinth Canal, Greece in October 2019. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Stars shine at Lavenham Literary Festival

Hannah Beckerman and Ruth Jones Picture: HEATHER CRAIK

Four admit involvement in cannabis factory

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists