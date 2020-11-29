Ruthie Henshall evicted from I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Suffolk singer and actress Ruthie Henshall was one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson ITV/Joel Anderson

Suffolk’s West End star Ruthie Henshall has become the second I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant to be eliminated from the ITV1 show.

Ruthie Henshall chatting to Suffolk college students about life on stage in 2018 Picture: JOHN NICE Ruthie Henshall chatting to Suffolk college students about life on stage in 2018 Picture: JOHN NICE

The 53-year-old arrived to join the contestants in this year’s show, together with opera singer Russell Watson, on Wednesday, November 18.

This year the smash-hit reality show is taking place in the grounds of Gwrych Castle, in Wales, rather than in Australia, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ruthie has reportedly admitted that when she signed up, she hoped it would be in “a nice hot jungle” - but that she was delighted the show has been in Wales.

West End star Ruthie Henshall participates in St Joseph Preparatory School's Aerobathon with her daughter and the schools' head, Dr Martin Hine. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY West End star Ruthie Henshall participates in St Joseph Preparatory School's Aerobathon with her daughter and the schools' head, Dr Martin Hine. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

However, she has now been booted off the campsite after receiving the fewest public votes on Sunday night.

She described her experience on the show as “brutal” to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after leaving her campmates, saying: “You have absolutely no control in there.

“You don’t know what is coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous.

“You start thinking about things you haven’t thought about in years. You are falling from emotion to emotion.

“But everyone in there was so wonderful and delightful. There was a real camaraderie in there. Nothing went unnoticed when you were up or down.”

Henshall - who moved to Suffolk as a teenager when her father, journalist David Henshall, became news editor of the East Anglian Daily Times - also broke down in tears as she spoke about being a single mother.

She said: “As a mother all you think about are the things you do wrong. You never think about the things you do right.

“I had a good chance to have a think and talk to the mums in here. That’s been incredible as I have been a single mum for so long.

“You’re having to be good cop, bad cop, and you are trying to figure out ho to deal with each situation and you have no idea how to deal with it.”

Ruthie followed Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, who became the first to leave the castle on Friday night.

Henshall made her West End debut in Cats in 1987, playing several roles including the lead role of Grizabella.

She has appeared in many of the biggest stage musicals in the West End and on Broadway over the years.

As well as starring in Cats, she starred in the world premiere cast of Miss Saigon, and went on to star in Crazy For You in London before going to Canada with the show.

Other London shows she has appeared in include Les Miserables, Oliver!, Billy Elliot, Peggy Sue Got Married and many more.

She has also appeared in hit shows on Broadway, including Chicago and Ziegfeld Follies of 1936. She is the only British actress to have played all three lead roles in Chicago on stage.

During her time on I’m a Celebrity, Ruthie spoke about her relationship with Prince Edward.

Speaking to EastEnders star Shane Richie, she labelled the Prince a “lovely bloke”, adding that she “genuinely fell in love with him”.