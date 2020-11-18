E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk’s Ruthie Henshall set to join ‘I’m a Celebrity’ tonight

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 18 November 2020

Ruthie Henshall is one of the two new celebrities to join the I'm a Celebrity castle. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

Ruthie Henshall is one of the two new celebrities to join the I'm a Celebrity castle. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

ITV/Joel Anderson

Suffolk stage singer Ruthie Henshall is set to join the cast of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here tonight.

Ruthie Henshall is set to join the cast of I'm a Celebrity Picture: SU ANDERSONRuthie Henshall is set to join the cast of I'm a Celebrity Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ms Henshall, who is best known for her starring roles in West End shows like Chicago and Les Miserables, is more used to treading the boards than sleeping on them - as will be the case in camp.

The singer moved to Suffolk as a teenager, when her father became editor of the East Anglian Daily Times - and since gone on to find stardom across the globe.

Now, however, the performer will be without ‘all that jazz’ on the reality TV show which sees celebrities go back to basics, usually in an outback camp in Australia.

This year, Ms Henshall and her co-stars are staying in the grounds of Gwrych Castle, in Wales, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ruthie Henshall chatting to Suffolk college students about life on stage in 2018 Picture: JOHN NICERuthie Henshall chatting to Suffolk college students about life on stage in 2018 Picture: JOHN NICE

She won’t be entering the programme alone, however, as classical singer Russell Watson, will be joining her.

The pair’s entrance was announced at the end of Tuesday night’s show by hosts Ant and Dec and will come as a surprise to the rest of this year’s cast.  Speaking ahead of her arrival at the castle, West End star Ms Henshall said: “There is a big difference between the known and the unknown and the unknown is really a bit scary. “Going in late you are suddenly feeling much more on show. You have to bring something to the table.” Ms Henshall will be joining a camp of 10 celebrities who have already been in the camp since Monday.

They include Olympic champion runner Sir Mo Farah, TV presenter Vernon Kay and Coronation Street Actress Beverley Callard.

Both Ms Henshall and Mr Watson are taking part in the task ‘Stage Fright’ during tonight’s show.

It will see them get to grips with disgusting foodstuffs and all sorts of creepy crawlies that to most would be a nightmare rather something of which to ‘dream a dream’.

Viewers saw a brief glimpse of the challenge at the end of Tuesday night’s show.

The singer is not the only star with links to Suffolk to take part in the reality show.

In 2015, former ITFC player Kieron Dyer took part in the show and donated his entire appearance fee to charity.

Despite almost threatening to quit the show, he eventually came in fourth place behind eventual winner Vicky Pattison.

Ms Henshall’s first episode will air on ITV1 at 9pm tonight.

MORE: Suffolk actress revealed as contestant on this year’s I’m A Celeb

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

