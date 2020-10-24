Suffolk actress revealed as contestant on this year’s I’m A Celeb
PUBLISHED: 10:03 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 24 October 2020
West End veteran Ruthie Henshall, crowned one of Suffolk’s most inspiring women, has signed up for the 2020 edition of I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here.
According to The Sun, the 53-year-old is said to be joining operatic tenor Russell Watson and Paralympian Hollie Arnold on the hit ITV show.
For the first time ever this year, contestants won’t be heading to the Australian jungle – because of the pandemic, they will be fighting for the crown in a North Wales castle instead.
Pictures showing Ruthie arriving at a secret photoshoot in London in this year’s official outfits emerged on Thursday, with participants set to undergo two weeks of self-isolation before competing.
The show, which will include the famous camp fire congregation area and outside toilet, bush telegraph and task areas, is due to start on November 15.
Ruthie, born in Bromley, moved to Suffolk as a teenager when her father David took up the news editorship at the East Anglian Daily Times and Evening Star.
She trained as an actress and singer at the Laine Theatre Arts School and at the age of 19, made her stage debut at Clacton’s Princes Theatre in a show called Cascade Revenue.
Ruthie has starred in numerous West End musicals from the original Miss Saigon to Billy Elliot.
Now, she divides her time between the West End and developing shows for cruise ships from her Suffolk home.
