Have a look at how this historic hotel will change, and also transform a town centre

PUBLISHED: 05:30 02 January 2020

A front view of the design for the Rutland Arms in Newmarket Picture: 3DREID

A front view of the design for the Rutland Arms in Newmarket Picture: 3DREID

3DREID

These architect's images reveal the extent of the transformation at the soon-to-be renovated Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket.

This is the brand new building, described by Corrie Jones, from 3DReid architecture practice, as having traditional features, but with This is the brand new building, described by Corrie Jones, from 3DReid architecture practice, as having traditional features, but with "super modern" tech Picture: 3DREID

The grade II-listed building on the High Street will be completely renovated inside, while the 1970s Palace Street annex, as well as the link bridge, will be demolished and replaced with a brand new building.

This multi-million-pound investment is being made by family-run business Review Hotels Ltd, which also owns Newmarket's 4-red star Bedford Lodge Hotel.

READ MORE: Historic hotel building 'will be brought back to life' by renovation

Corrie Jones from 3DReid, which has undertaken architecture and interior design for the project, said the new building nodded to tradition with slate roof tiles, brick and glass, while inside will feature "super modern" IT, tech and mechanical ventilation systems.

3DReid previously described the current Palace Street building as a "blight within the conservation area".

This shows the back of the Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket.The building on the left will be demolished and replaced with a brand new building, connected to the existing listed coaching inn Picture: 3DREIDThis shows the back of the Rutland Arms Hotel in Newmarket.The building on the left will be demolished and replaced with a brand new building, connected to the existing listed coaching inn Picture: 3DREID

A spokesperson said: "It will be replaced with a beautiful new purpose-built offer of 43 additional bedrooms and dedicated staff facilities.

You may also want to watch:

"This new building will greatly enhance the overall offer of the hotel, while encouraging visitors as well as providing additional employment for 20 people.

"With a subtle palette of cream and warm rough-cut gault brickwork, slate tiled roofing and stone detailing, we have created a striking building.

The Rutland Arms in Newmarket has planning permission in place for an extensive refurbishment Picture: REVIEW HOTELS LTDThe Rutland Arms in Newmarket has planning permission in place for an extensive refurbishment Picture: REVIEW HOTELS LTD

"While modern and efficient in its construction methods, the design proportions and materials will allow the new building to cleverly fit in amongst its older neighbours."

The space inside the old High Street building will be reconfigured to celebrate the newly-landscaped central courtyard with minimal architectural interventions.

The interiors will be restored to celebrate the original features, marrying them with new fabrics and furniture.

Mr Jones, design architect and associate director at 3DReid, said his firm had taken on board advice from the council and planners and had still achieved a "result we are very proud of".

Planning permission was granted by West Suffolk Council towards the end of last year and work is expected to begin on site in late winter or early spring. The project is expected to be complete by 2021.

