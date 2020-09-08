Paramedics battled for more than an hour to save 27-year-old, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Paramedics spent an hour trying to save a 27-year-old who had overdosed on a cocktail of drugs, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ryan Walters was found unresponsive by a friend on his sofa in his Stowmarket house on February 12, just two weeks before his 28th birthday.

An inquest into his death, which took place at Suffolk Coroners Court yesterday, September 8, heard how the Suffolk resident had gone on a “bender” with friends at his home in Thatcher’s Walk.

He had fallen asleep on the sofa the previous evening and was checked on periodically by his friends who said he was “snoring”.

You may also want to watch:

However, he was found not to be breathing shortly before 3pm and paramedics were called to the property.

They worked to resuscitate the 27-year-old along with air ambulance medics, but Mr Walters was sadly pronounced dead at 3.54pm.

A toxicology report found that he had taken a number of illegal drugs before his death.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley gave the medical cause of death as methadone toxicity and concluded that the death of Mr Walters was drug related.