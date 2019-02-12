Ryegate Road murder victim identified as Colchester man

There was a heavy police presence at the Castle Park entrance at the top of Ryegate Road

A man who was stabbed to death in Colchester has been named as 49-year-old Carl Hopkins.

The snooker club on George Street is next to The George public house and restaurant on Colcheter's High Street

Mr Hopkins, of Colchester, has been named by Essex Police after his body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, on Monday morning. He had been stabbed in the back.

His body was discovered by paramedics at about 8.20am just hours after another stabbing in Colchester which police believe is linked to the murder of Mr Hopkins.

A 40-year-old man was found with stab wounds in his back in nearby George Street at about 9.55pm on Sunday. The man remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The victim of the George Street stabbing is in hospital in a serious condition

Since launching the murder probe, police now believe both incidents are drugs related and isolated in nature.

Jess Carter lives at the bottom of Ryegate Road and was walking back home with her young son after the school run.

She said that when she walked through Ryegate Road at 7.30am there was no sign of a body.

“We are a tight-knit community in the Dutch Quarter but there are a lot of problems with anti-social behaviour, drugs and alcohol,” she said.

“I walked my children to school today with one of them on my shoulders - I’m usually more worried about needles on the floor than this kind of thing.”

In nearby Northgate Street, one resident who wished to remain anonymous, said that she had seen Colchester change for the worse in her 25 years living in the Dutch Quarter.

She said: “I moved here because it was so close to the centre of town, I could nip out and come back quickly no problem.

“Now I wouldn’t go out on a Friday or Saturday night, not on my own. I don’t feel safe.

A public walkway was blocked by a forensics team to prevent the public approaching Ryegate Road and Castle Park

“You used to go into town on a weekend and see police walking the streets - that’s gone now. We need more police out there or these kinds of things will happen.”

Police have stepped up patrols in Colchester town centre since the murder in a bid to offer reassurance to the public.

Police continue to ask anyone with concerns or information about either incident to speak to officers.

You can also contact the North Major Crime team on 101 quoting incident 208 of Monday February 11.

Ryegate Road was closed down to the gate to lower Castle Park in Colchester while Essex Police worked at the scene

You can also report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.