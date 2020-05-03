E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Scrap yard NHS competition gets over 800 entries for rainbow trail skip design

PUBLISHED: 12:43 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 03 May 2020

Mason has recieved his skip and it is sitting on his driveway. Picture: SACKERS

Mason has recieved his skip and it is sitting on his driveway. Picture: SACKERS

Archant

After seeing everyone in the community pulling together for the NHS, a Suffolk scrap yard decided it was time to do their bit by brightening up the rubbish and recycling for a good cause.

Voters picked Mason's design as the winner of the Sackers skip competition. Picture: SACKERSVoters picked Mason's design as the winner of the Sackers skip competition. Picture: SACKERS

Sackers Metal and Waste Recycling, which has sites in Claydon and Needham Market, has run skip designing competitions before, supporting local causes such as the East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

Managing director David Dodds was inspired to do something during the coronavirus pandemic to show his support for healthcare workers fighting the deadly disease.

“It came to me in the middle of the night,” he explained.

“I had seen all of the charity bits people were doing for the NHS and I thought; what can Sackers do to support them?

Voters picked Mason's design as the winner of the Sackers skip competition. Picture: SACKERSVoters picked Mason's design as the winner of the Sackers skip competition. Picture: SACKERS

“We’ve done skips before and always make a sizable donation, the natural progression was to get the school kids involved.”

After receiving more than 800 entries for the rainbow trail-themed competition, it was eight-year-old Mason Stewart from Barham who took the lead and won hands down with his colourful design.

You may also want to watch:

It was the idea of his mum, Cathy, to take part in the competition for kids in primary and secondary school and she said: “Mason isn’t particularly arty, but I thought it would be fun.

“He was very excited when he won and it looks really good.

“It’s now sitting in our driveway where it will stay until it’s full and Sackers take it away.”

The Stewart family has invited their neighbours to use the skip too and on Thursday night, after the 8pm clap for the NHS, the whole street did a round of applause for Mason.

His dad Andy and older siblings Connor and Shannon were very impressed with the skip and said they are really proud of the Claydon Primary School boy.

Mr Dodds was pleased with the response to the competition and added: “I am so amazed by the amount of engagement we have received from the competition and we had hundreds of entries which was just brilliant.

“Mason won by so many votes, it was really impressive.

“Also, it wouldn’t have been made possible without Chris Blom from CB Skips and Steve Flory from Hudson Sign Solutions Ltd to bring the magic alive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suspected drink driver arrested after midnight lampost crash

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

50-year-old in life threatening condition after driving wrong way down A12

Police have closed the A12 whilst they deal with the collision. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Watch: Ex-Town star Mings surprises NHS staff with video calls

Former Ipswich Town star Tyrone Mings rang NHS staff to say thank ou on behalf of the national team and the country. Picture: PA VIDEO

Look inside this five-bedroom barn conversion with a great garden

The Old Barn in Weybread, Suffolk, is on sale for �650,000. Picture: FINE & COUNTRY

Scrap yard NHS competition gets over 800 entries for rainbow trail skip design

Mason has recieved his skip and it is sitting on his driveway. Picture: SACKERS
Drive 24