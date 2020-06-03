E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Recycling centre raising money for Suffolk Baby Bank after tragic discovery of baby girl’s body

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 June 2020

L/R: David and Adrian Dodds, managing directorsof Sackers Waste Recycling Centre, have both been completing the challenge in their own way. Picture: SACKERS

L/R: David and Adrian Dodds, managing directorsof Sackers Waste Recycling Centre, have both been completing the challenge in their own way. Picture: SACKERS

Sackers Waste recycling Centre is raising money for a baby bank, after the tragic discovery of a newborn baby girl’s body at the site last month, in an effort to help prevent situations like this happening again.

L/R: Adrian and David Dodds, are brothers and joint managing directors at Sackers Waste Recycling Centre in Needham Market. Picture: LYNDON HACKETTL/R: Adrian and David Dodds, are brothers and joint managing directors at Sackers Waste Recycling Centre in Needham Market. Picture: LYNDON HACKETT

The body was discovered on Thursday May 14 in waste material at the centre in Needham Market and an investigation has begun into the baby’s death.

MORE: Police focus on 52 waste collection sites in baby death inquiry

Brothers Adrian and David Dodds are managing directors at the company and decided they wanted to do something to help mothers who find themselves in difficult situations.

They, and their staff, are taking part in a 26 miles in 26 days challenge, where people can cover 26 miles as creatively as they want to raise the target of £1,500.

Klaire Bailey founded the Suffolk Baby Bank and works with mothers in distress. Picture: SUFFOLK BABY BANKKlaire Bailey founded the Suffolk Baby Bank and works with mothers in distress. Picture: SUFFOLK BABY BANK

Adrian said: “When the terrible tragedy happened we were made aware of Suffolk Baby Banks’ work and Covid-19 has hit everyone so hard, especially charities.

“We wanted to do something to raise awareness because though we don’t know the mother’s situation or what she went through, our thoughts are with the baby and her family.”

Several members of staff at the centre have been affected by the traumatic discovery and offered support for their mental health.

Adrian has been walking a mile long lap of the yard at work each day, and occasionally climbing a 15 metre tall tower 26 times, while brother David is cycling a mammoth 26 miles a day, rowing 2.6 and running 2.6.

David added: “The staff uptake has been really good and we are very pleased seeing as we’ve asked people to put a hand in their pockets at a time when there’s not much in there.

“As for what that poor mother was going through doesn’t bear to think about, it really is sad.”

Klaire Bailey founded the Suffolk Baby Bank and is incredibly grateful to the company for the fundraising they are doing for the charity.

“To have a company like Sackers do this appeal is brilliant,” she said.

“This pandemic takes no prisoners and we want people to know there is no shame coming to us for help.

“From our point of view we’ve been hit really hard by Covid-19 and had to change our operation model drastically.”

To donate to the Suffolk Baby Bank, head to the Sackers Just Giving page.

