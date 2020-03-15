E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Huge plumes of smoke seen at scrapyard after fire

PUBLISHED: 15:06 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 15 March 2020

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Sackers in Needham Market. Picture: MATTHEW MORRISON

Archant

Firefighters have been called to Sackers yard in Needham Market to tackle a waste fire, less than a year after the last blaze.

Crews were called at 1.33pm today to a fire at the Sackers scrap metal and waste recycling centre in Lower Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that 11 engines were called to the scene. Just four are currently attending.

An eyewitness saw plumes of smoke from the nearby roadside, with the fire measuring 10m x 5m.

The fire service spokesman said: 'It is well alight, however at this stage is contained to the waste container.

'The flames are dying down and soon crews will be able to go in to tackle the fire.'

It was confirmed that none of the materials in the fire are hazardous.

