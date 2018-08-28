Thieves steal jewellery after smashing into Suffolk home

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars took a safe after breaking into a home through a patio window.

Thieves managed to get into a property in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds, at some point between 12.20pm and 6.40pm on Thursday.

Officers say suspects got in by smashing the back patio door.

They then ransacked upstairs rooms and took a small safe containing jewellery before leaving the premises.

A police spokesman said: “It is thought a middle drawer from a chest of drawers was also taken which may have been used to carry the safe from the address.”

The force is also reminding people to take simple prevention steps to thwart opportunist criminals as the darker evenings draw in.

Witnesses and anyone with information, particularly concerning any suspicious activity around Winsford Road on the night in question should call police on 101, quoting reference 37/64859/18 of November 8.