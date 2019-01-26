Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire service issues safety advice after Essex chimney fire

26 January, 2019 - 06:52
Essex Fire Service, East of England Ambulance Service, Essex Police and the Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal squad attended a fire on Old Hall Lane in Walten-on-the-naze Wednesday afternoon.

Essex Fire Service, East of England Ambulance Service, Essex Police and the Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal squad attended a fire on Old Hall Lane in Walten-on-the-naze Wednesday afternoon.

Archant

Firefighters issued safety advice after attending a chimney fire in Braintree.

One crew from Braintree was called to a home in Fennes Road at 1.50pm yesterday and used chimney rods and other equipment to clear the chimney and remove all materials blocking the flue.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 2:45pm with minimal damage to the room.

Following the incident, Paul Burder, from Braintree Fire Station, said: “Incidents like this show how important it is to take some extra precautions if you use a open fire or burner.

“The top reasons for chimney fires is either the flues haven’t been swept regularly enough and also the wrong type of wood or fuel is being burnt.

“Chimney fires can cause a lot of damage to the house so we want encourage everyone to follow our fire safety advice.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue issued the following safety advice:

• Have your chimney swept at least once a year, or more frequently if you burn wood. (Always use a competent chimney sweep who is able to provide you with a certificate upon completion of their work.)

• Only use suitable fuels. Using the wrong type of fuel on a liner will reduce the life of the liner considerably due to increased corrosion.

• Avoid burning resinous woods as soot builds up quickly. Suitable seasoned timber must be used in all solid fuel stoves.

• Do not stack fires too high and remember to let them burn down well before you go to bed.

• Use a fire or spark guard.

• Do not place objects on or over the mantle-piece which may cause you to stand too close to the fire to reach or use them.

• Inspect your chimney regularly - particularly in the roof space - to ensure that it is sound and that sparks or fumes cannot escape through cracks or broken bricks.

The fire service also reminded people the importance of having working smoke alarms fitted.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service fit smoke alarms free of charge. Call 0300 303 0088 or book online at www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists