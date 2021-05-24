Published: 3:37 PM May 24, 2021

Visitors to the Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Market over the bank holiday weekend can be reassured that strict measures will be in place to keep the event as Covid safe as possible.

Stalls will be further apart to ensure social distancing, sanitising stations will be available and reminders about the hands, face, space message will be prominent.

Craft, flower and food stalls will take centre stage at Angel Hill, where a one way system will be in place, and in the Cornhill and Buttermarket areas of the town, where some local businesses will also have stalls.

The event will be scaled back compared to previous years and will not include the mini-farm and beach.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “As events start to open up to increased numbers we have taken the decision to scale down our first one since lockdown from what it has offered in previous years, as any responsible organisation would do.

"We’ve got a comprehensive risk assessment in place but are confident that visitors will still enjoy this free-admission day out.

You may also want to watch:

“It will give us a strong base on which to build the Motorsports East day in July and the Our Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival in August in line with the guidance and scientific evidence in place about coronavirus at that time.

"Many shops and businesses will also be open this bank holiday and hopefully visitors will make the most of everything the town centre offers.”