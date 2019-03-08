Bogus gardeners flee after trying to steal from vulnerable woman in her 70s

The attempted distraction burglary took place in Saffron Close, Brandon. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Rogue gardeners tried to distract a vulnerable, elderly woman in an attempted burglary, police have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man asked the victim, aged in her 70s, about carrying out some work to trees at her home in Saffron Close, Brandon at about 2.40pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Around an hour later, three men returned and gained access to her home by either speaking to the victim at the door or by potentially damaging a garden gate.

One went upstairs but nothing was taken.

They then carried out some basic gardening work but ran off towards nearby woodland at around 4pm when they were disturbed by another person, who was known to the victim.

Police are now urging people to always ask for identification from unexpected callers and not let anyone in who they are uncomfortable with.

The first suspect is described as white, approximately aged in his early 20s, of a slim build, 5ft 7in tall, with dark hair and a dark beard.

You may also want to watch:

He spoke with a foreign, possibly an Eastern European, accent. He was wearing a navy blue zip up sports jacket with a logo on and a black cap with the same.

He was also wearing mid tone jeans and a burgundy t-shirt with a slogan relating to gardening services or similar.

The second suspect is described as white, aged his mid to late-20s, around 5ft 7in tall, with a stocky build, fair hair and stubble.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap turned backwards and wore a beige/sandy green t-shirt.

The third suspect is described as white, around 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 9in tall, of a large build, with very short hair and a round face.

He was a wearing a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/37115/19.

Witnesses can also contact Janet Harris by emailing Janet.harris@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org