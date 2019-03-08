Partly Cloudy

Bogus gardeners flee after trying to steal from vulnerable woman in her 70s

PUBLISHED: 18:50 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 27 June 2019

The attempted distraction burglary took place in Saffron Close, Brandon. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The attempted distraction burglary took place in Saffron Close, Brandon. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Rogue gardeners tried to distract a vulnerable, elderly woman in an attempted burglary, police have said.

A man asked the victim, aged in her 70s, about carrying out some work to trees at her home in Saffron Close, Brandon at about 2.40pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Around an hour later, three men returned and gained access to her home by either speaking to the victim at the door or by potentially damaging a garden gate.

One went upstairs but nothing was taken.

They then carried out some basic gardening work but ran off towards nearby woodland at around 4pm when they were disturbed by another person, who was known to the victim.

Police are now urging people to always ask for identification from unexpected callers and not let anyone in who they are uncomfortable with.

The first suspect is described as white, approximately aged in his early 20s, of a slim build, 5ft 7in tall, with dark hair and a dark beard.

He spoke with a foreign, possibly an Eastern European, accent. He was wearing a navy blue zip up sports jacket with a logo on and a black cap with the same.

He was also wearing mid tone jeans and a burgundy t-shirt with a slogan relating to gardening services or similar.

The second suspect is described as white, aged his mid to late-20s, around 5ft 7in tall, with a stocky build, fair hair and stubble.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap turned backwards and wore a beige/sandy green t-shirt.

The third suspect is described as white, around 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 9in tall, of a large build, with very short hair and a round face.

He was a wearing a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/37115/19.

Witnesses can also contact Janet Harris by emailing Janet.harris@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Strep outbreak: Nurses given antibiotics to stop spread of killer infection

Invasive Group A Strepococcus (iGAS) has reportedly caused the death of 12 people in Essex, with another 20 cases reported in the county Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bomb scare plane declared safe by police

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Felixstowe Book Festival: Esther and Annie Freud on how their famous family has influenced their writing

Walberswick resident Esther Freud will be talking with half sister and poet Annie Freud about how their family has influenced their writing at the Felixstowe Book Festival Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Danny Boyle falls in love with East Anglian coast during filming of Yesterday

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
