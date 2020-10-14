Sainsbury’s huge half price Christmas toy sale starts today

Prices of children’s toys are being slashed by up to 50% in Sainsbury’s stores across Suffolk and north Essex this week – helping shoppers save money in the run up to Christmas.

The festive period might feel a bit different this year, but Sainsbury’s highly-anticipated annual sale is still going ahead as planned.

The huge sale returns to Sainsbury’s stores from today, in a bid to cheer up shoppers and help those looking to save money on presents.

Brands which are included in the discount include LEGO, Disney, Barbie, Frozen, Hot Wheels and Nerf.

The sale will ends on Wednesday, October 21 and gives customers up to 50% off a range of children’s toys in the run up to Christmas.

Suffolk stores which are known to be taking part include the Sainsbury’s Warren Heath shop in Felixstowe Road and the Hadleigh Road store. Check with your branch over the phone to see if they are offering the deal.

Social distancing measures will be in place in all stores – and customers are reminded to only shop with people in their household and in groups of less than six.

Deals will be exclusive to stores, so you won’t be able to find them online.

The likes of Debenhams, Boots and Tesco have also already kicked off their autumnal sale events, with toys and gift sets on offer, helping anyone who may be tight on funds this year following the pandemic.