Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out
Published: 3:50 PM August 14, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A Sainsbury's and a Harvester restaurant have been evacuated after a fire broke out.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the blaze in Stanway, near Colchester, which is believed to be in a hedge nearby.
In a tweet the force control room for Essex Police said: "We are on scene with colleagues at Essex County Fire and Rescue service outside the Harvester in Stanway.
"This is after a fire had been sighted in the bushes outside by Essex Roads Policing Team officers who were passing by.
"As a precaution the Harvester and Sainsbury's behind have been evacuated."