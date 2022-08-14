News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:50 PM August 14, 2022
A Sainsbury's and Harvester in Stanway have been evacuated

A Sainsbury's and Harvester in Stanway have been evacuated - Credit: Archant

A Sainsbury's and a Harvester restaurant have been evacuated after a fire broke out. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the blaze in Stanway, near Colchester, which is believed to be in a hedge nearby. 

In a tweet the force control room for Essex Police said: "We are on scene with colleagues at Essex County Fire and Rescue service outside the Harvester in Stanway.

"This is after a fire had been sighted in the bushes outside by Essex Roads Policing Team officers who were passing by.

"As a precaution the Harvester and Sainsbury's behind have been evacuated."



Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Colchester News

