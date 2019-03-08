E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'It's really good news' - Sainsbury's praised fireworks decision by animal activists

PUBLISHED: 16:25 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 18 October 2019

Sainsbury's decision to not stock fireworks this year has been met with praise Picture: CAROLE ROBINSON

Sainsbury's decision to not stock fireworks this year has been met with praise Picture: CAROLE ROBINSON

Archant

Suffolk pet and animal charities have praised Sainsbury's decision to not sell fireworks in its stores ahead of Bonfire night next month.

The supermarket giant - which has four branches in and around Ipswich, plus stores in Bury St Edmunds, Thetford, Great Yarmouth and Sudbury, has opted against stocking fireworks in each of its 2,300 stores in the UK, a move that has been welcomed by animal welfare activists.

Emma White, manager of Canine Welfare Rescue Centre in Woodbridge, said: "This is really good news. People use fireworks really excessively.

You may also want to watch:

"If you have a dog that's scared of fireworks then the week of Bonfire night is hell."

Miss White added: "Thank you to Sainsbury's for this decision - we hope more companies follow suit."

Jayne Roberts, manager of Suffolk Animal Rescue in Ipswich, said: "Dogs, cats and rabbits are all terrified of fireworks. It's concerning how easy it is to buy them.

"What Sainsbury's have done is brilliant news and I hope others shops follow their act."

MORE: See our guide to organised firework displays around Suffolk and Essex here

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four car pile-up in busy road near railway station

The crash happened in Fornham Road, under the A14 bridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager branded ‘aggressive and violent’ after stabbing two men

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

101mph driver says wasp sting forced her to ‘put toe down’

Sharon Bourne said an allergy to wasp stings was the reason she had to accelerate to 101mph on the A14 Picture: SIMON PARKER

$article.content.name

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman. Photo: PA

Driver keeps licence despite reaching 12 points with mobile offence

Timothy Kent made his case for exceptional hardship at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists