'It's really good news' - Sainsbury's praised fireworks decision by animal activists

Sainsbury's decision to not stock fireworks this year has been met with praise Picture: CAROLE ROBINSON Archant

Suffolk pet and animal charities have praised Sainsbury's decision to not sell fireworks in its stores ahead of Bonfire night next month.

The supermarket giant - which has four branches in and around Ipswich, plus stores in Bury St Edmunds, Thetford, Great Yarmouth and Sudbury, has opted against stocking fireworks in each of its 2,300 stores in the UK, a move that has been welcomed by animal welfare activists.

Emma White, manager of Canine Welfare Rescue Centre in Woodbridge, said: "This is really good news. People use fireworks really excessively.

"If you have a dog that's scared of fireworks then the week of Bonfire night is hell."

Miss White added: "Thank you to Sainsbury's for this decision - we hope more companies follow suit."

Jayne Roberts, manager of Suffolk Animal Rescue in Ipswich, said: "Dogs, cats and rabbits are all terrified of fireworks. It's concerning how easy it is to buy them.

"What Sainsbury's have done is brilliant news and I hope others shops follow their act."

