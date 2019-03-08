Sunshine and Showers

Sajid Javid latest to be knocked out in Tory leadership race

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 20 June 2019

Home secretary Sajid Javid has been voted out of the Conservative leadership race. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Home secretary Sajid Javid has been voted out of the Conservative leadership race. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sajid Javid has become the latest contender to be voted out of the Conservative leadership election - leaving Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt to fight it out for a place in the top two.

The home secretary was knocked out in the fourth ballot of the contest announced this lunchtime, after gaining just 34 votes.

Environment secretary Mr Gove reached second place for the first time with 61 votes, ahead of foreign secretary Mr Hunt on 59

Backbencher and former mayor of London Boris Johnson remain in the lead, scoring 157 votes from Conservative MPs this time around.

While Mr Johnson has the overwhelming backing of his parliamentary colleagues at the moment, there is more of a mix amongst the region's MPs in who they are supporting.

James Cleverly, who announced he would run before pulling out a week or so later before the final top 10 contenders were confirmed, has since thrown his weight behind Mr Johnson.

Mr Cleverly, MP for Braintree, Tweeted after the latest result was declared at 1pm: "Another strong result for @BorisJohnson, gaining support every round of voting and with over half of MPs voting for him in a four candidate field."

Chelsmford MP Vicky Ford and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge are both supporting Jeremy Hunt, while Matt Hancock - West Suffolk MP another former contender for the leadership - is also supporting Mr Johnson.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has said he is voting for Mr Gove.

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Paramedic failed to identify severe condition of patient who later died in hospital

A paramedic has been suspended for misconduct Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Obnoxious’ football fan’s night of celebration ends in arrest for triple assault

Mark Hardy assaulted two officers at the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Bialkowski undergoing Millwall medical after fee is agreed with Ipswich

Bartosz Bialkowski applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Sajid Javid latest to be knocked out in Tory leadership race

Home secretary Sajid Javid has been voted out of the Conservative leadership race. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Nino Severino: A future world speedway champion? I meet Drew Kemp

Teenager Drew Kemp pictured at Ipswich Speedway. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
