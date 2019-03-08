Breaking

Sajid Javid latest to be knocked out in Tory leadership race

Home secretary Sajid Javid has been voted out of the Conservative leadership race. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sajid Javid has become the latest contender to be voted out of the Conservative leadership election - leaving Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt to fight it out for a place in the top two.

The home secretary was knocked out in the fourth ballot of the contest announced this lunchtime, after gaining just 34 votes.

Environment secretary Mr Gove reached second place for the first time with 61 votes, ahead of foreign secretary Mr Hunt on 59

Backbencher and former mayor of London Boris Johnson remain in the lead, scoring 157 votes from Conservative MPs this time around.

While Mr Johnson has the overwhelming backing of his parliamentary colleagues at the moment, there is more of a mix amongst the region's MPs in who they are supporting.

James Cleverly, who announced he would run before pulling out a week or so later before the final top 10 contenders were confirmed, has since thrown his weight behind Mr Johnson.

Mr Cleverly, MP for Braintree, Tweeted after the latest result was declared at 1pm: "Another strong result for @BorisJohnson, gaining support every round of voting and with over half of MPs voting for him in a four candidate field."

Chelsmford MP Vicky Ford and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge are both supporting Jeremy Hunt, while Matt Hancock - West Suffolk MP another former contender for the leadership - is also supporting Mr Johnson.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous has said he is voting for Mr Gove.