News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Sajid Javid replaces Matt Hancock as health secretary

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:16 PM June 26, 2021   
File photo dated 14/02/2020 of former chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid, who has been appointe

New health secretary Sajid Javid has replaced Matt Hancock - Credit: PA

Sajid Javid has been named as the new health secretary after West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock stood down from the role.

Bromsgrove MP Mr Javid, who has previously served as home secretary and chancellor, was swiftly appointed after Mr Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday evening.

Mr Hancock wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson to inform him of his decision less than 48 hours after pictures of him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun.

He later apologised for breaking Covid rules on social distancing.

In the letter, Mr Hancock said: "The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock and Kayden Jackson will begin pre-season training with the U23s.

Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton first day 7

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly'...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus