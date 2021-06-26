Sajid Javid replaces Matt Hancock as health secretary

Published: 8:16 PM June 26, 2021

Sajid Javid has been named as the new health secretary after West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock stood down from the role.

Bromsgrove MP Mr Javid, who has previously served as home secretary and chancellor, was swiftly appointed after Mr Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday evening.

Mr Hancock wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson to inform him of his decision less than 48 hours after pictures of him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun.

He later apologised for breaking Covid rules on social distancing.

In the letter, Mr Hancock said: "The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time."