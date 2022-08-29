Breast cancer patient supported by Salad Dodgers cycle challenges

Suffolk Salad Dodgers have done amazing work for charities, by cycling around the country and abroad - Credit: Suffolk Salad Dodgers

A team of Suffolk cyclists have pushed themselves to travel across the county and even over the sea to raise more than 3,000 for good causes. .

The Suffolk Salad Dodgers have completed their fundraising ventures which stretched across four months in order to raise vital funds for four of their chosen causes.

The group of 10 men, who have a combined age of around 500, have done three fundraising cycles, and a quiz night.

The four causes benefitting from the efforts of the Salad Dodgers are St Elizabeth's Hospice, Prostate Cancer UK, The Rawthey Project, an Army veterans charity, and for Ipswich woman Sue Birdseye.

Sue was diagnosed with one of the worst forms of breast cancer last year in April, and has undergone chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, and will go on to have targeted chemotherapy until November.

Due to this, she has not been able to work, and has had no form of income since her six month sick pay from her two jobs ceased last year.

Sue's sister Cheryl said: "We wanted to say thank you to them and my sister is overwhelmed that anybody would like to do this for her.

"It is fabulous what they are doing, and we want to show our appreciation for that."

Colin Alderson, from the group,: "We all decided she would be a good beneficiary because it is personal and is direct support for her.

"With all the larger charities, the money gets split and goes off into different helpful things, but with Sue, it is direct and we would be able to see the actual benefit in real time, helping her."

Their first challenge was a 100-mile cycle in May from Embankment in London to Braintree, and back into London, finishing at Tower Bridge.

Their second was the Dartmoor Classic, cycling over the hills of Dartmoor, a total of 68 miles.

Then in July, completing their cycle from London to Paris.

Colin added said: "We are not the most slender of people, but it was a really good challenge to do this."

The men originally set a target to raise £3,000, to be split across the four causes, but they absolutely "smashed" the target, and are aiming for £8,000, with £2,000 going to each.

To donate to the Salad Dodgers, click here.