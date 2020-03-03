Free hog roast to celebrate as Suffolk butchers' opens second branch

Salter and King owner Gerard King is delighted to have opened up a new branch in Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A well-known Suffolk butcher is delighted to have opened up his new store - and is hosting a free hog roast to celebrate.

Salter and King Craft Butchers' new branch in Peasenhall opened on Friday, taking the place of JR Creasey in the village following its closure at the end of last year.

Owner Gerard King said he has been thrilled with the positive reaction from the community since opening for business.

He said: "It's a good feeling to have the store open. The villagers and people in the surrounding area have been very supportive.

"They are all pleased that a butchers' shop is back in the village."

JR Creasey, in The Causeway in Peasenhall, closed in November after 52 years of serving customers in the village.

The business had been in Jeremy Thickitt's family ever since it had opened in 1967.

However, Mr Thickitt made the tough decision to close the shop due to a range of factors - including a lack of nearby parking and the rise of veganism and meat-free diets.

The owner said closing the butchers' was "the last thing" he wanted to do and that he was "very disappointed", but hoped new management would continue the trade in the building.

It emerged last month that Mr King, who has owned Salter and King in Aldeburgh since 2013, was planning to take over the building as a second branch.

The store re-opened under its new guise just weeks later, with the new manager retaining staff members who worked for Mr Thickitt.

Mr King has pledged to source his meat from small local farms, keeping the company's mileage low.

He said he will also focus on livestock that has been grazed on meadows unsuitable for agriculture.

The new owner is now planning to formally introduce the craft butchers' to the Peasenhall community with free food on Saturday afternoon.

Customers can 'try before they buy' at the event outside the store between 12pm and 2pm in what will double as the official opening.

He said: "We want people in Peasenhall to come along and meet us. It will be a chance for people to learn about our meat and our products."