Sudbury shop raises £10K in two months thanks to town's generosity

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM June 16, 2021   
The Salvation Army in Sudbury raised over £10K in the space of two months to help local people 

A charity shop in Sudbury has raised more than £10,000 in the space of two months to help support struggling families, rough sleepers and isolated older people. 

During the lockdown, The Salvation Army shop in Station Road relocated into the main Salvation Army Hall which could not be used for its normal community activities due to restrictions. 

Lieutenant Rachel Hepburn, leader of the Sudbury Salvation Army, said she is so pleased with her amazing volunteers and the generosity of the people from Sudbury. 

She said: "The charity shop was a bit too small to open with social distancing.

"I have got absolutely incredible volunteers that work above and beyond and the people of Sudbury have been incredibly generous both with their donations and their spending.

The charity raised money in different ways, including the sale of hot cross buns

"We just have been really well supported by the local community."

She added: "We've covered events including Remembrance Sunday, Easter and Mothers' Day, each with quotes and Bible verses and a message of hope and encouragement. We also left daffodils and hot cross buns outside for people to take on Mothers' Day and Easter - just to make people smile."

The Salvation Army's day care centre is restarting in the hall, so the shop will be returning to its usual premises, ready to welcome even more customers. 

Author Picture Icon
