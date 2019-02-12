Partly Cloudy

Veteran’s bid to become Essex’s answer to Joe Wicks

PUBLISHED: 18:58 21 February 2019

Sam Cleaver teaching a bootcamp. Picture: SAM CLEAVER

Archant

An ex-serviceman is transferring his skills from the front line to his own health and fitness company in his aim of becoming more than just your average personal trainer.

Sam Cleaver hopes his new company Stoic Performance will become the leading health and fitness company in the South East. Picture: SAM CLEAVERSam Cleaver hopes his new company Stoic Performance will become the leading health and fitness company in the South East. Picture: SAM CLEAVER

Sam Cleaver began his own health and fitness company last year, after being a member of the Parachute Regiment based at Colchester Garrison for nine years since joining at the age of 16.

The 25-year-old has since launched his own business called Stoic Performance, which he believes goes above and beyond that of the work of many big names including the likes of Joe Wicks.

Speaking of his business, Sam said: “I think Joe Wicks has absolutely hit the nail on the head with his social media success, but my real inspiration has been Phil Learney because he doesn’t just focus on calorie deficit like many big names in the industry – and this is why Stoic is so different.”

As an ex-serviceman, Sam believes he has transferred a number of skills into his coaching techniques, including discipline, his high standards and the ability to get on with people.

He said: “My people skills from being in the army have definitely helped me with my coaching as I can talk to anyone from any walk of life. I also continue to set high standards and get the job done.”

Sam’s system contains three pillars, focussing on improving people’s mindset, nutrition and coaching in order to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

His team at Stoic Performance uses predominantly ex-military coaches, as they are known for having a high drive to succeed.

He releases a new digital recipe book each month for his clients and has also added a unique element of a tracking barcode which is compatible with the popular calorie counting app, MyFitnessPal.

In addition he has launched a ‘survival guide’ which has the nutritional information of a number of meals at chain restaurants including Nando’s, Burger King, ASK Italian, Five Guys and Krispy Kreme.

The colour coded system divides different meals by the number of calories and allows people to choose healthier options even when eating out.

