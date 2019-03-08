Sunshine and Showers

Teenage speedway racer Sam Norris conscious after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 16:51 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 20 June 2019

Mildenhall Fens Tigers rider Sam Norris remains in a serious condition after crashing his bike racing for the Young Lions Picture: TAYLOR LANNING

Mildenhall Fens Tigers rider Sam Norris remains in a serious condition after crashing his bike racing for the Young Lions Picture: TAYLOR LANNING

Archant

The family of a teenage speedway rider who remains in a serious condition following a crash say he is 'going to win this race' as he continues to fight for his life.

Speedway rider Sam Norris at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow Picture: TAYLOR LANNINGSpeedway rider Sam Norris at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow Picture: TAYLOR LANNING

Sam Norris, 15, who rides for the Mildenhall Fens Tigers, crashed his 250cc bike while racing for the national youth team the Young Lions at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow.

The meeting was abandoned following the crash in heat 23, which saw the teenager rushed to a paediatric intensive care unit in the city, where he remains.

He had been on life support for two days with what his family described as a "serious brain injury", but they have since confirmed he is no longer attached to a ventilator and has now opened his eyes.

In an update on Wednesday, June 19, his family said: "Just an update on Sam we are pleased to say he has opened his eyes this afternoon on and off although he can't focus or track anyone when they talk to him.

"We can only hope this can improve."

Just hours before, the family said he was unconscious and that a scan on Tuesday had only shown the original bleeds on his brain suffered at the time of the crash.

They added: "He's going to win this race."

In a statement, Speedway Great Britain said: "All in British Speedway send our thoughts and very best wishes to Sam and his family."

A fundraising page set up in the wake of the accident to help assist his family with travel and hotel costs has almost doubled its original £3,000 target.

The young rider's family has said the funds will also be used to buy special equipment in the case he is in need, while any surplus funds will be donated to charities including the Speedway Benevolent Fund and Glasgow Paediatric Intensive Care.

The teenager made a promising start to his career, having raced at venues across the country representing various clubs including the Reading Racers.

Last month, he finished second in the first round of the British Youth Championships at Foxhall Stadium in Ipswich.

More recently, Sam had completed his work experience with a motorbike dealership in Braintree, while continuing to work with his father in renovating classic fighter jets.

His Justgiving page can be found here.

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

