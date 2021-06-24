Sam Smith spotted in Suffolk - and could be recording a new album

Published: 10:25 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 10:45 AM June 24, 2021

Sam Smith has been seen in Suffolk while he records new music in Woodbridge - Credit: PA

Sam Smith has been spotted in Suffolk - where the singer is believed to be recording a new album.

The Grammy award-winning artist has been in spending time in Woodbridge over the past of couple of weeks.

It is believed the Stay With Me singer is recording new music at the Decoy studios, in Ufford.

Smith has hinted at the recording of a new album, posting a series of photos on Instagram page which appear to show the star in a recording studio.

Smith has also been spotted visiting Woodbridge's A Listers bar - and they are not the only ones to have seen the 29-year-old, who was reportedly in the bar again on Wednesday (June 23) evening.







