Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Samsung television and Playstation 4 Pro stolen in Tattingstone burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:38 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 15 March 2019

Thieves broke into a home in White Horse Hill, Tattingstone Stock photo: SIMON PARKER

Thieves broke into a home in White Horse Hill, Tattingstone Stock photo: SIMON PARKER

A Samsung TV and a Playstation 4 Pro games console were among the items stolen during the burglary of a home in Tattingstone.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a patio door was forced open to gain entry to the property, in White Horse Hill, before a number of electrical items were stolen from inside.

They included a 55-inch Samsung TV, a Playstation 4 Pro and several pieces of computing equipment.

He added: “An outbuilding was also found to be insecure and a rear garden fence damaged and pushed down.”

The break-in was thought to have happened between Thursday March 7, and Monday, March 11.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 13959/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Half the people who killed my son didn’t even know him’ – Mum of Tavis speaks of heartbreak

Mike Box, Tyler, Sharon and Tavis Picture: Supplied by family

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Row over future of iconic harbour resolved

Southwold Harbour. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

‘Every time I’ve called on Toto he’s never really let us down’ - Lambert’s praise for Nsiala

Paul Lambert believes Toto Nsiala has improved over the course of the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Review: Mings Oriental, Bury St Edmunds - ‘Excellent Chinese fusion food in the heart of one of Suffolk’s finest towns’

Mark Heath and his wife Liz visited Mings Oriental in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MINGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists