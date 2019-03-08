Samsung television and Playstation 4 Pro stolen in Tattingstone burglary

Thieves broke into a home in White Horse Hill, Tattingstone Stock photo: SIMON PARKER

A Samsung TV and a Playstation 4 Pro games console were among the items stolen during the burglary of a home in Tattingstone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a patio door was forced open to gain entry to the property, in White Horse Hill, before a number of electrical items were stolen from inside.

They included a 55-inch Samsung TV, a Playstation 4 Pro and several pieces of computing equipment.

He added: “An outbuilding was also found to be insecure and a rear garden fence damaged and pushed down.”

The break-in was thought to have happened between Thursday March 7, and Monday, March 11.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 13959/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org