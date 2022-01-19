Wish granted for Samuel, 7, to meet police dogs

A brave seven-year-old with a life-limiting heart condition had one of his wishes come true as he watched Essex Police's dogs training with their handlers.

Samuel Bethell, from near Colchester, underwent three open heart surgeries by the time he was four and his family have been told the likelihood of him reaching his 10th birthday is "slim".

He was born when his mother, Victoria Gibson, was 22 weeks pregnant and had surgery at just six days old after being diagnosed with four life-threatening heart conditions.

As part of his wish list, the youngster wanted to meet some of the dogs used by Essex Police officers in their day-to-day operations.

Victoria said: "He’s been through a hell of a lot already but you wouldn’t know there was anything wrong with him.

“He’s just a normal, bubbly seven-year-old boy who wants to play with his friends all the time. We have to tell him to stop because we know before he does that he’s getting tired.

"He’s like a bagful of beans – he just won’t stop. It’s why he got on with the police dogs so well. He and Betsy tried to chase them but, of course, the dogs were faster than they were."

One of Samuel’s friends is the son of an Essex Police officer and when she heard of his wish to meet the animals, she arranged for him to visit the Dog Section in Sandon.

After first having a tour of a police car, Samuel, along with his sisters Daisy, 11, and six-year-old Betsy, met a couple of new police puppies and watched officers go through training exercises.

Samuel's family with PC Ross Ashcroft and police dog Armour - Credit: Essex Police

Victoria added: "Samuel was absolutely amazed. He was shocked by how big the Alsatians are and remarked on their pointy teeth.

"He said to me: ‘I’m going to be a really good boy, mummy, so they don’t have to come for me.'

"We also watched two of the puppies who are brothers running around the field and Samuel said it was just like him and Betsy playing.

"We had a really good time, thanks to the dogs and their handlers."

Samuel's family watch on as Hugo takes part in a training exercise - Credit: Essex Police

Sgt Paul Screech, of Essex Police, said: "It was lovely to meet the family and help Samuel achieve one of his wishes of meeting as many animals as possible."