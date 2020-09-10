E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fare dodger who forced train to emergency stop jailed for ‘stupid’ stunt

10 September, 2020 - 19:00
Samuel Creed's behaviour forced a train to an emergency stop Picture: ARCHANT

Samuel Creed's behaviour forced a train to an emergency stop Picture: ARCHANT

A serial rail fare dodger has been jailed for endangering the safety of passengers by hanging out of a moving train.

Samuel Creed appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for a string of offences, including failure to comply with previous court orders imposed to curb persistent antisocial behaviour.

The 20-year-old, of Park Road, Combs, was handed a community protection notice (CPN) last January for repeatedly causing a nuisance by obstructing roads, cycling in front of emergency vehicles and behaving in an intimidating manner.

Creed was given a conditional discharge last September for breaching the CPN on nine separate occasions.

Less than a month later, he breached the order again by cycling in front of a van and abusing the driver in Stowmarket.

The next day, he shouted and swore at a woman after nearly cycling into her mobility scooter in Stowmarket.

On March 1, he boarded a train leaving Chelmsford without a ticket and hung the top half of his body out of the carriage – forcing the conductor to pull the emergency brake.

Three weeks later, on March 22, he was seen urinating in full view of passers-by in Wherstead Road, Ipswich.

In total, Creed admitted 11 counts of evading rail fares, three counts of using threatening words or behaviour and one count of endangering safety on the railway.

He also accepted failing to comply with a CPN and breaching a conditional discharge.

Jeremy Kendall, mitigating, described him as a young man with significant mental health issues, who, despite presenting as very personable, had obvious difficulties.

“He admits failing to comply with the CPN on a number of occasions,” said Mr Kendall.

“He has become a relatively well known character, whose cycling has been a matter of concern to the police.

“Although his actions caused great inconvenience to other rail users, the only person directly endangered was Mr Creed. Thankfully, there was no approaching train, but it was stupid and inconsiderate.”

Creed was jailed for 28 days and fined £231 for evading rail fares, £100 for breaching the CPN, £50 for breaching the conditional discharge and £50 for each count of using threatening words or behaviour.

