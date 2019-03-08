Man accused of hammer attack to face trial

The trial of a Suffolk man accused of hitting a man in his 20s with a hammer in Bury St Edmunds will take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 15) was Samuel Ryder, 25, of Firtree Close, Bury St Edmunds, who is charged with wounding Stephen Perrio with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer in a public place.

No pleas were taken from him on Friday and his four day trial will start on April 14 next year.

Ryder was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned for a further case management hearing on January 31.

Police were called to the Cornhill shortly before4 pm on October 16 after reports that a man had been hit with a hammer.

The victim was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment and Ryder was arrested a short time later before being taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.