School hit by coronavirus outbreak prepares to re-open

Pupils and teachers at a school hit by a coronavirus outbreak have taken to the new systems “quickly and effectively”, a headteacher has said.

Andy Hunter, of Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, said there have been no new cases of Covid-19 identified in staff or students.

The last positive result brought the total number of staff affected to nine and was identified last week, bosses said.

All were learning support staff, and the school said it first identified an employee with symptoms at a training day held before the start of term.

The school in Chalkstone Way is set to fully re-open next week, after more than 130 pupils and several members of staff were last week told to self-isolate as a precaution.

As a result, the 1,276-pupil academy has been operating on a rota system with certain year groups attending last week, and the remaining years going in this week.

“It is very unfortunate that we should have had an outbreak of Covid at all, let alone so early after coming back to school,” said Mr Hunter.

“However, this has shown that our systems for dealing with an outbreak are robust and effective.

“Students and teachers have taken to the new systems very quickly and very effectively.”

Pupils will be welcomed back full-time next week.