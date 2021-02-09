Published: 8:46 AM February 9, 2021

Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk as part of 'Extraordinary Escapes'. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig heads to Suffolk this week to discover some of the county's unique places for a staycation.

The idea behind the series is to promote Britain as a holiday destination for Britons – finding that ideal location for a satisfying quick get-away and where better to start than Suffolk?

Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk as part of 'Extraordinary Escapes'. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whether a lofty lighthouse or a towering treehouse, the ingenious builds in each episode appreciate the architecturally inspiring, cleverly designed holiday properties Britain has to offer and show viewers that staycations are something to be celebrated.

In the Suffolk episode, which airs on Wednesday at 9pm, Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman discover Found Tower, an old Martello Tower on the Deben Peninsula which has been converted into a holiday home.

Sandi said that first impressions weren’t inspiring: “From the outside, it is an imposing but rather ugly round brick fort. But the inside… It is nothing short of breathtaking. And then you get to the top floor…”

Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk as part of 'Extraordinary Escapes'. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

After a spot of cloud-gazing, the pair make their way down to the beach for a glass of bubbly and a naughty story about Napoleon before heading off to discover their second property, Moat Cottage, Heveningham.

As the name suggests this holiday retreat comes complete with a moat but the idea that this 17th Century construction is a cottage is a little misleading - is more of a manor house, with six bedrooms and views across the Suffolk countryside.

Whether it’s a cottage or a house, the period property certainly fills the brief for the series which aims to highlight secret retreats and seaside sanctuaries, along with quirky windmills and the 11th century gatehouse at Butley Priory.

Each adventurous episode will uncover the fascinating design stories behind each property.

Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk as part of 'Extraordinary Escapes'. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In future episodes, travelling to other areas of the country, Sandi will be joined by funny woman Sindhu Vee, comic actress Jessica Hynes, and close friend and foodie Prue Leith.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig is on Channel 4 each Wednesday at 9pm.