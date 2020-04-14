Road remains closed following overnight crash
PUBLISHED: 06:34 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:41 14 April 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Police remain on the scene of a collision in Coddenham which has closed a road for several hours this morning.
Sandy Lane is closed in both directions from the B1078 Needham Road to Dunston’s Corner, following the single vehicle collision.
Police were called to reports of the incident shortly before 3am today and remain on the scene while the vehicle awaits recovery.
The road is expected to reopen shortly.
