40-home housing estate to be launched in village

An artist's impression of what the new Hopkins and Moore development in Aldringham will look like. Picture: HOPKINS AND MOORE Archant

A new housing development of 40 homes in Aldringham, near the Suffolk coast, is to be launched this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hopkins and Moore, part of the Hopkins Homes group, was granted planning permission to build the mixture of two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes in the village near Leiston in June 2018.

The housebuilder says the new Sandpipers development “is ideal for those who desire village living whilst remaining in close proximity to nearby Aldeburgh, Framlingham and Ipswich”.

MORE: Housebuilder gives 6 Suffolk charities £4,500 each to help during coronavirus crisis

It is made up of 40 home in total, with 27 private and 13 affordable.

You may also want to watch:

The private mix will be made up of two-bedroom coach houses and houses, alongside three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes.

At the launch on Saturday, June 20, people will be able to tour the site’s show home called The Puffin - a four-bedroom detached house with a double garage and garden overlooking fields.

In line with government guidance on coronavirus, all Hopkins and Moore and Hopkins Homes marketing suites and show homes re-opened in May.

A detailed set of measures are in place to ensure health and safety for visitors and employees.

As such, the show home will be available to view by appointment only.

For further information, call 01728 448468 or email Hopkins and Moore.

Alternatively, visit the housebuilder’s website.