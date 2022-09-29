Choirmaster's 'honour' after being invited to the Queen's funeral

Sandra Colston was among 2000 guests invited to the Queen's funeral - Credit: Contributed

The head of a Suffolk choir has recalled the "unexpected phone call” that led her to be among the 2,000 people invited to the Queen’s funeral.

Sandra Colston, from Colchester, was invited to the funeral following her MBE that she recently received for services to music, charity and community in Essex and Suffolk.

The 47-year-old, who runs the Funky Voices Choir, said: “On Saturday after the Queen died, I got an unexpected phone call from Buckingham Palace.

Sandra Colston was among the 2000 guests invited to the Queen's funeral - Credit: Contributed

“I thought it was a hoax, as I couldn’t believe it. I accepted the invitation, but I still wasn’t sure if it was real.

“The man on the phone told me what I should wear and where I needed to be on the day of the funeral.”

Sandra said that after the phone call, she tried to “sink in the information” about being invited to the Queen’s funeral.

After receiving a postal invitation, Sandra was sure that it was definitely happening.

Invitation to the Queen's funeral - Credit: Contributed

She said: “I felt lots of emotions at once. It was really exciting to take part in the funeral, but I was also a little bit nervous, and of course, I felt very honoured.”

Sandra said that for her the funeral was a “celebration of the Queen’s life”.

Sandra added: “The music was amazing. The choir made the funeral an uplifting celebration rather than a mournful feel.

“As guests, we were sitting far away from the royal family. We couldn't see them, we could only hear what was going on because they went into a different area.

Sandra Colston was among the 2000 guests invited to the Queen's funeral - Credit: Contributed

“Without having the connection of seeing the family's reactions, like on the television, we were left slightly disconnected, so we could have this celebration of the Queen there.”

Sandra was among the other 173 MBE recipients who had a chance to talk and share their memories of Elizabeth II and support each other.

She said: “We had to be in the Abbey before 9am, but the service didn’t start till 11 am, so we had a good couple of hours to get to know each other and look through the service books.

Sandra Colston was among the 2000 guests invited to the Queen's funeral - Credit: Contributed

“There was so much going on with different cameras everywhere, bodyguards, security, guests, and organisers.”

After the funeral Sandra was stopped by many people who wanted to know what it was like to be a part of the service.