Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

02 November, 2019 - 06:00
Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A drink-driving warehouse worker has been banned from the road for a second time after being caught taking his four-year-old child to the seaside while more than three times the limit.

Sandrius Eimutis appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sandrius Eimutis downed about a dozen beers the night before making the trip along the A14 to Felixstowe on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, of Orchard Row, Soham, appeared in custody before Ipswich magistrates the next morning to admit driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

The court heard how his Vauxhall Corsa was tailgating a lorry and swerving from side to side in the outside lane of the eastbound carriageway near Rougham at about 10.55am.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said police sergeant Scott Lee-Amies was so concerned about the manner of driving that he signalled for the vehicle to stop in a lay-by - which Eimutis nearly overshot - at Beyton.

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies pulled Sandrius Eimutis over on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The lay-by was completely empty, but he just managed to pull over at the end," she added.

When Eimutis explained his four-year-old daughter was also on board, Sgt Lee-Amies asked him the enter the rear of the police vehicle, where he could immediately detect an "extremely strong" smell of alcohol.

After support arrived to collect the child and take her home to her mother, Eimutis told police he had consumed about 12 beers the previous night, but had stopped drinking at 10pm.

The court heard he had already served a two-year ban for an excess alcohol conviction in 2013.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said Eimutis worked as a warehouse driver in Soham and was the main breadwinner for the family.

"He agrees readily he had a lot to drink - but by that time, he thought it would be very much out of his system," she added.

"He was taking his daughter on a trip to Felixstowe and says he would never have put her deliberately at risk.

"He doesn't believe he has a drink problem, but from time to time, will drink a large amount.

"Losing his licence will mean losing his job - and will have serious consequences on the liberty of his family."

Eimutis was banned from driving for four years and made subject to a 12-month community order, including 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

