Santa set to open magical Christmas grotto at Notcutts

PUBLISHED: 17:58 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 14 November 2019

Santa arrives at Notcutts in Woodford but will be stopping off at Woodbridge at the weekend. Picture: ALAN TOWSE

Santa arrives at Notcutts in Woodford but will be stopping off at Woodbridge at the weekend. Picture: ALAN TOWSE

Santa has come early and will be stopping off at Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodbridge this weekend to kick off the festive season.

Usually transported by reindeers and a sleigh, he will be arriving by limousine to open the magical grotto specially created inside the centre.

Treat the children to a meet and greet with Santa where they can enjoy the enchanted winter grotto and receive a special gift from the man himself.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge, said: "Christmas is a magical time of year at Notcutts and, while our garden centre is glittering with lights and decorations, we will also have a host of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy all season.

"Starting with Santa's big arrival on November 17, the free event is a fantastic way to get into the Christmas spirit.

"We hope lots of local families will head down to Notcutts to celebrate the magic with us."

To book, call 01394 445 400 or go to the Notcutts website.

