Published: 1:43 PM October 25, 2021

The annual Santa Fun Run in support of Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals will return this year - after going virtual in 2020.

Hundreds of festive fundraisers are expected to join in the annual event at Colchester's Castle Park on Sunday, December 5, in aid of the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

Participants can run, jog or walk the 5km or 3km routes around the park and raise money for the ward, department or appeal that means most to them.

Those who register to take part by November 1 will get a 10% discount on their joining fee.

Everyone taking part will get a free Santa suit on the day included in their fee, including special outfits for children.

Last year's event couldn't go ahead as normal due to Covid restrictions, but the virtual run, with people taking part in their own home areas, proved a big success and raised more than £10,000.

To register, visit the charity's website.












