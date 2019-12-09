When will Santa's sleigh be in Bury St Edmunds?

Rotarians Jenny Benfield, Gwyn Weallans, president Lucy Perkins and Robert Davie prepare the sleigh for the Rotary Christmas collections Picture:BURY ROTARY CLUB BURY ROTARY CLUB

Santa Claus is getting ready for his annual Christmas street visits to Bury St Edmunds.

The sleigh runs start tonight (Monday December 9) around the Mildenhall estate tonight, then Vinery/Barons Road area on December 11 and Gainsborough/Westbury Road on December 16, all between 6pm and 8pm.

The sleigh will also be at Waitrose on Friday December 13, Tesco on December 19 and 20, and Sainsbury's on December 21 and 23,

The runs are being organised by Bury Rotary Club and club president Lucy Perkins said: "We are so grateful to the supermarkets who let us display the sleigh and collect, to those who house and maintain the sleigh and to all those who turn out to see the sleigh and donate to the Rotary charities.

"It's really heartwarming to see the excitement and wonder of the children as we take the sleigh around, it puts the joy of Christmas back into our hearts."