East Anglian Daily Times

Santa's visit boosts Stowmarket Lions Club's fundraising efforts

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM December 30, 2020   
Santa with Keith Scarff and David Thomas

Santa visited Stowmarket food bank where he was met by mayor Keith Scarff and David Thomas from the town's Lions Club. - Credit: Stowmarket Lions Club

While it might not have disrupted his annual race around the planet on Christmas Eve, this year's Covid pandemic has caused problems for some other Santa visits across the world.

But it did not stop him from making his annual trip around Stowmarket with the town's Lions Club - an event that still managed to raise £2,500 despite the restrictions.

The normal sleigh activities around the streets were curtailed by the Covid restrictions, but Lions Club members were still pleased to have Santa in his sleigh outside Stowmarket Tesco and Kelly’s Taxi office in the town centre, each for a couple of days leading up to Christmas.

They also took him to see the Stowmarket Food Banks Christmas Hamper distribution launch on the Sunday before Christmas he was greeted by Stowmarket mayor Keith Scarff and Lion David Thomas at that event.


Stowmarket News

