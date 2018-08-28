Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Santa’s grotto returns to Clacton pier for first time in five years

PUBLISHED: 16:48 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:48 28 November 2018

Elves Charlotte Hennessy and Jasmine Herrington-Doe are preparing for Santa to arrive Picture: CLACTON PIER

Archant

Santa’s Grotto has returned to Clacton pier for the first time in five years.

The massive grotto has been created outside the Discovery Bay soft play area at a cost of £15,000 and will be open to the public until December 23.

The fun gets underway at the weekend with a host of ‘Breakfast with Santa’ events. After school events begin on Monday.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, said: “We decided that if we are going to offer these Christmas activities again for the first time in five years, we needed to have a grotto that matches the standards of our other facilities.

“People travelling along the seafront from Holland-on-Sea direction towards Clacton an get a glimpse of the grotto on the eastern side of the pier.”

Breakfast with Santa runs from 9am to 10.30am each Saturday and Sunday up to Christmas.

For full details of the pier’s Christmas events and to book tickets see www.clactonpier.co.uk

Town fights back after losing bank and 24-hour cashpoint

10 minutes ago James Carr
Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Businesses in a market town which was stripped of its last bank have fought back from an uncertain future.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Tesco staff prevent scam after man told to buy £800 worth of gift cards by fraudsters

51 minutes ago Michael Steward
The incident happened at Tesco in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sharp-eyed staff at a Suffolk supermarket stepped in to stop a man in his 60s from being the victim of a scam when he attempted to buy hundreds of pounds worth of gift cards.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

56 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Proud wheelchair-bound woman’s desperate plight to fund her mobility

15:46 Russell Cook
Dr Lin Berwick signing copies of her book 'God's Rich Pattern' in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The desperate plight of a woman who is totally blind, suffers from cerbral palsy quadriplegia and partial hearing loss, has resulted in her launching an appeal to help fund the purchase of a purpose-made mobility vehicle along with a new wheelchair.

Polar bears and penguins highlight the recycling challenge

15:38 Russell Cook
The recycling display at The Apex, in Bury St Edmunds. PICTURE: Russell Cook

School pupils, brownies, guides and care home residents have answered the recycling challenge with decorative polar bears and penguins using a huge variety of materials and waste products.

