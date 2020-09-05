E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews tackle chimney blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:55 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 05 September 2020

Fire crews are tackling a chimney fire in Honington Stock picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews are tackling a chimney fire in Honington Stock picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters are this evening tackling a blaze in a chimney of a property in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two crews to the incident at a building in Sapiston Road, Honington.

The service received the call at 7.45pm and sent crews from nearby Ixworth and Bury St Edmunds to deal with the fire.

At present, crews are still at the scene.

