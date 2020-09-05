Fire crews tackle chimney blaze

Firefighters are this evening tackling a blaze in a chimney of a property in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two crews to the incident at a building in Sapiston Road, Honington.

The service received the call at 7.45pm and sent crews from nearby Ixworth and Bury St Edmunds to deal with the fire.

At present, crews are still at the scene.