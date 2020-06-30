E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mum’s shock at suspected theft of 10-year-old daughter’s specialist buggy

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 June 2020

Sarah Bates' daughter, Maggie, has severe autism, profound learning disabilities, and is non-verbal Picture: SARAH BATES

Sarah Bates' daughter, Maggie, has severe autism, profound learning disabilities, and is non-verbal Picture: SARAH BATES

Sarah Bates

A Suffolk mother has been left speechless by the suspected theft of her autistic daughter’s specialist wheelchair from the edge of a field.

Sarah Bates said she was still in shock after the buggy went missing from the top of a footpath near Stowmarket on Monday.

Her 10-year-old daughter, Maggie, who has severe autism, profound learning disabilities and is non-verbal, had been enjoying a walk in the countryside with her support worker, unaided by the chair, on the outskirts of their home village of Harleston.

Maggie’s chair was left briefly unattended as the pair went for a stroll over less even ground – before returning to find it missing from its position at the edge of a field near Shelland Church.

Despite a thorough search of the area, the chair could not be found and its disappearance was reported to the police.

Officers are now appealing for any information about what happened to the chair.

Meanwhile, a group of friends and family, and staff from support provider Affinity Trust, have rallied round to raise money for a replacement.

Mrs Bates, who was at work at the time the chair went missing, said: “I don’t even know what to say – I’m in shock.

“It’s of no use to anyone else.

“She relies so much on that chair that whoever did it might as well have just chopped her legs off.”

Mrs Bates said Maggie is only able to walk unaided depending on her frame of mind – but managed to make the 10 minute journey home with her support worker on foot.

“Thank god she was in the right frame of mind,” she added.

“She’s nearly 11 years old, so she couldn’t have just been picked up and carried home.”

A fundraising page attracted more than £700 in donations within a day of its launch on Facebook, while Affinity Trust has also launched its own page for contributions.

Police have asked anyone who knows what happened to the chair to get in touch.

The black Trotter special needs pushchair disappeared at about 2pm on Monday, June 29.

Anyone with information can call Suffolk Constabulary crime coordination centre on 101, quoting reference number 36416/20.

The fundraising page can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum’s shock at suspected theft of 10-year-old daughter’s specialist buggy

Sarah Bates' daughter, Maggie, has severe autism, profound learning disabilities, and is non-verbal Picture: SARAH BATES

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance lands at Woodbridge school field

An air ambulance landed at Kyson Primary School after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters called after 200 tyres found alight near Ipswich

Fire crews from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene of the fire at West Meadows Travellers' Site Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

What’s the future for Suffolk’s charities? Join our debate

Charities have done outstanding work in Suffolk during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now face their own challenges