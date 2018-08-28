Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police volunteer completes 50-mile horseback trek

PUBLISHED: 14:42 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 07 November 2018

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A police volunteer who overcame serious illness has completed an epic 50-mile charity trek along the Suffolk coast – with the help of her trusted companion Robbie the horse.

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick ButcherLocal Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sarah Hills set off from Shadingfield on Monday, October 22, trotting through Southwold, Minsemere and Tunstall before arriving at Suffolk Police’s Martlesham Heath headquarters on Thursday, October 25.

She undertook the adventure to raise money for Together for Short Lives – a charity which supports children and families affected by illness and life limiting conditions.

Mrs Hills said: “I got diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour back in 2013 and Robbie had also some injuries at the same time so I decided, after I got him a bit fit again and after I was I was going to be that actually, it would be nice to do some challenges and do something that is giving back a bit to others.

“I cover this route for the rural crime team and as a volunteer on horseback and it was ideal because it covered all of the Suffolk coastal lines which are very popular, especially at this time of year.”

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick ButcherLocal Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher

As part of her role as a volunteer, Mrs Hills goes out every weekend and during the week with Robbie and covers places such as Sotterly, Beccles, Ilketshall, Southwold, Wangford, Reydon and Dunwich, among other locations.

So far Mrs Hills has raised £800 of her £1,000 target.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore added: “Well done and congratulations to Sarah and Robbie.

“That was a marathon hack along the east coast of the county, raising money for a very worthwhile cause and it highlighted the excellent work of the horseback volunteers at the same time.”

“Sarah is a great ambassador for the volunteer on horseback scheme and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank her, and all our volunteers, for the invaluable support they give the constabulary acting as the eyes and ears of the community.”

Donations can still be made by visiting Mrs Hills’ JustGiving page, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-hills8

To gain further information regarding any of the constabulary’s volunteering roles, visit www.suffolk.pnn.police.uk/joinus or email specialsandvolunteers@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Topic Tags:

Hundreds flock to the cathedral for Eve of Peace ceremony

Yesterday, 21:35 Russell Cook
The exhortation was read by Daniel Saunders, the nine-year-old great-grandson of Sergeant Arthur Saunders VC, a Suffolk Regiment soldier from Ipswich awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Picture: CPL JAMIE HART

It was full of poignancy and pageantry and attended by up to 800 people from across a wide spectrum of communities in Suffolk.

Westminster’s ‘chronic underfunding’ of education impacting on Suffolk County Council finances

Yesterday, 19:45 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council is facing a £7.5m overspend for 2018/19 Picture: ARCHANT

“Chronic underfunding” of education by the government has been blamed for a council’s overspending on children’s services.

School sweethearts get dream wedding pictures at Clacton Pier

Yesterday, 19:45 Will Jefford
They were even photographed on the bumper cars dressed in their wedding clothes. Picture: CHRISTIAN DAVIES

Married life got off to a bumpy start for a Frinton couple as they visited Clacton Pier for their wedding photographs - using the dodgems to get a dream snap.

Exclusive Man takes newborn baby to Ipswich Town match

Yesterday, 19:30 Dominic Moffitt
At only 14-days-old Michael Anthony Capeling attends his first match Picture: KRIS CAPELING

Michael Capeling can claim to be Ipswich Town FC’s newest fan having made his home debut at Portman Road at just 14-days-old.

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Yesterday, 19:08 Adam Howlett
Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.

Updated A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Yesterday, 18:33 Adam Howlett
Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

‘Our big retail stores don’t have a future anymore’, warns Suffolk property expert

Yesterday, 18:31 Jessica Hill
Last day of trading at BHS in Ipswich in 2016

A property consultant has spoken out about the challenge of finding tenants willing to move into Suffolk’s rising number of empty retail premises.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

How living with captain Chambers has helped Lankester reach the Ipswich Town first-team

Jack Lankester is grateful for the support he receives from captain Luke Chambers. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?

Police are searching for missing 83--year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch as Lambert meets with legends Butcher, Burley and Wark as he plots Ipswich Town survival bid

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road. Picture: ITFC

Jail starts calling prisoners ‘residents’ and cells ‘rooms’

HMP Warren Hill in Hollesley, Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

‘Another 40 years of traffic misery’ - anger at decision NOT to build Sudbury bypass

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24