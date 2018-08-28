Police volunteer completes 50-mile horseback trek

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A police volunteer who overcame serious illness has completed an epic 50-mile charity trek along the Suffolk coast – with the help of her trusted companion Robbie the horse.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sarah Hills set off from Shadingfield on Monday, October 22, trotting through Southwold, Minsemere and Tunstall before arriving at Suffolk Police’s Martlesham Heath headquarters on Thursday, October 25.

She undertook the adventure to raise money for Together for Short Lives – a charity which supports children and families affected by illness and life limiting conditions.

Mrs Hills said: “I got diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour back in 2013 and Robbie had also some injuries at the same time so I decided, after I got him a bit fit again and after I was I was going to be that actually, it would be nice to do some challenges and do something that is giving back a bit to others.

“I cover this route for the rural crime team and as a volunteer on horseback and it was ideal because it covered all of the Suffolk coastal lines which are very popular, especially at this time of year.”

Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher Local Police Volunteer Sarah Hills with her horse Robbie. Picture: Nick Butcher

As part of her role as a volunteer, Mrs Hills goes out every weekend and during the week with Robbie and covers places such as Sotterly, Beccles, Ilketshall, Southwold, Wangford, Reydon and Dunwich, among other locations.

So far Mrs Hills has raised £800 of her £1,000 target.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore added: “Well done and congratulations to Sarah and Robbie.

“That was a marathon hack along the east coast of the county, raising money for a very worthwhile cause and it highlighted the excellent work of the horseback volunteers at the same time.”

“Sarah is a great ambassador for the volunteer on horseback scheme and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank her, and all our volunteers, for the invaluable support they give the constabulary acting as the eyes and ears of the community.”

Donations can still be made by visiting Mrs Hills’ JustGiving page, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-hills8

To gain further information regarding any of the constabulary’s volunteering roles, visit www.suffolk.pnn.police.uk/joinus or email specialsandvolunteers@suffolk.pnn.police.uk