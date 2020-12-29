News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
My favourite photos of 2020 - from clapping for carers to rainbows

Sarah Lucy Brown

Published: 4:31 PM December 29, 2020   
Seven-year-old Matilda Whitehead and her Lleyn lamb

Seven-year-old Matilda Whitehead and her Lleyn lamb would have have been taking part in the young handlers class at the Suffolk Show 2020 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

As 2020 draws to an end, photographer Sarah Lucy Brown has chosen her favourite photos from those she has taken over the year.

Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS during lockdown.

Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS during lockdown. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Sarah Lucy writes: "In what has been a difficult year for so many, I wanted to share a selection of images from some of my favourite positive stories of 2020.  

Ben Davies and Bella Bryson watching the sunrise in Shingle Street.

Ben Davies and Bella Bryson watching the sunrise in Shingle Street. Ben and Bella set themselves a challenge to swim 1km every weekend in 2020 to raise money for Parkinson's UK. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"From clapping for carers on our doorsteps through to sharing a socially distanced cup of tea with neighbours, or displaying rainbows in support of the NHS – our communities have come together like never before.  

Dudley the cockapoo sits on a rainbow that has been painted on the road during lockdown.

Dudley sits on a rainbow that has been painted on the road during lockdown. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"There have also been several heart-warming stories of hope, such as little Amelia Lewis who is now cancer-free or Ben Davies and Bella Bryson, who swam 1km every weekend to raise money for Parkinsons UK in memory of Ben’s grandfather.

Sarah Old with her three-year-old daughter, Amelia Lewis, who has recovered from cancer. 

Sarah Old with her three-year-old daughter, Amelia Lewis, who has recovered from cancer. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"Despite the obvious challenges we have also continued to celebrate everything that makes our county such as special place to live, from the EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Awards and local food hero Bill Pinney through to young handler Matilda Whitehead who should have been showing her Lelyn lamb at the Suffolk Show." 

EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Hero of the year , Bill Pinney.

EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Hero of the year , Bill Pinney - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Residents of Cobbold Street, Ipswich, Denise Dye and her mother Pauline Astley waving to their neighbours

Residents of Cobbold Street, Ipswich, holding doorstep meet-ups. Denise Dye and her mother Pauline Astley waving to their neighbours. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The sun rises at Shingle Street on the hottest day of 2020.

The sun rises at Shingle Street on the hottest day of 2020. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant


Suffolk

