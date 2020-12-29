Gallery
My favourite photos of 2020 - from clapping for carers to rainbows
Sarah Lucy Brown
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
As 2020 draws to an end, photographer Sarah Lucy Brown has chosen her favourite photos from those she has taken over the year.
Sarah Lucy writes: "In what has been a difficult year for so many, I wanted to share a selection of images from some of my favourite positive stories of 2020.
"From clapping for carers on our doorsteps through to sharing a socially distanced cup of tea with neighbours, or displaying rainbows in support of the NHS – our communities have come together like never before.
"There have also been several heart-warming stories of hope, such as little Amelia Lewis who is now cancer-free or Ben Davies and Bella Bryson, who swam 1km every weekend to raise money for Parkinsons UK in memory of Ben’s grandfather.
"Despite the obvious challenges we have also continued to celebrate everything that makes our county such as special place to live, from the EAT Suffolk Food and Drink Awards and local food hero Bill Pinney through to young handler Matilda Whitehead who should have been showing her Lelyn lamb at the Suffolk Show."