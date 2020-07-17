Hollesley Bay escapee recaptured after 16 days on the run

Saun Moorehouse, 32, escaped from Hollesley Bay Prison on June 21. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A prisoner who escaped from a Suffolk prison has been recaptured in the home counties more than two weeks after going missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Saun Moorehouse, 32, was reported missing from his room at Hollesley Bay Prison on the morning of June 21.

He was then arrested by police on July 7 in Hertfordshire and returned to the prison system.

Moorehouse is serving a six year, five month sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery.