Hollesley Bay escapee recaptured after 16 days on the run
PUBLISHED: 16:28 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 17 July 2020
A prisoner who escaped from a Suffolk prison has been recaptured in the home counties more than two weeks after going missing.
Saun Moorehouse, 32, was reported missing from his room at Hollesley Bay Prison on the morning of June 21.
He was then arrested by police on July 7 in Hertfordshire and returned to the prison system.
Moorehouse is serving a six year, five month sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery.
