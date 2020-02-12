Sausage and cider festival coming to Colchester

Tthe festival is coming to Colchester with dozens of craft ciders Picture: SAUSAGE AND CIDER FESTIVAL Archant

Colchester will be hosting its first-ever sausage and cider festival this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event comes to Colchester's Charter Hall on May 23 Picture: SAUSAGE AND CIDER FESTIVAL The event comes to Colchester's Charter Hall on May 23 Picture: SAUSAGE AND CIDER FESTIVAL

Held at Charter Hall in the high street on May 23, announcements for the festival so far include more than 20 varieties of craft cider available for visitors to try.

Flavours of cider available include pear, strawberry, mango, chocolate, cola and even one rum-flavoured cider.

You may also want to watch:

Organisers promise to provide more than "standard bangers you would find in your local supermarket", with bratwurst for sale and two independent sausage makers serving food on the day.

While everyone is welcome, this event is perfect for fans of a tipple and a hot sausage Picture: SAUSAGE AND CIDER FESTIVAL While everyone is welcome, this event is perfect for fans of a tipple and a hot sausage Picture: SAUSAGE AND CIDER FESTIVAL

If you prefer your food and drink festivals to be more competitive, a two-minute sausage eating contest will also be hosted, and challengers will be welcome to try and win a chilli eating contest featuring the world's spiciest chilli, the Carolina Reaper.

The event will also feature craft beers, a gin bar, prosecco, soft drinks as well as vegetarian and vegan food options.

Tickets are available now for the two sessions on the day, 12-5pm and 6-11pm.

Find out more on the Sausage and Cider Festival website.